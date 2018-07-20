Overview of Dr. Jessica Rosenstock, MD

Dr. Jessica Rosenstock, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Rosenstock works at Newton-Wellesley Hospital OB/GYN in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.