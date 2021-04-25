Dr. Jessica Ruffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Ruffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Ruffin, MD
Dr. Jessica Ruffin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Ruffin's Office Locations
Southeastern Ob LLC1727 Kirby Pkwy Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 767-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruffin has been my Gyn for many years. She is AWESOME!!! She performed my surgery in 2014, and I have never felt better. She is very easy going and listens attentatively. She is very knowledgeable and experienced in womens' health. She is a 5 star physician hands down.
About Dr. Jessica Ruffin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972514578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
