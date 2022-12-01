Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM
Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Rutstein works at
Dr. Rutstein's Office Locations
-
1
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rutstein?
If you experience a foot problem, don't fool around. Go see Dr. Rutstein and quickly get back on your feet. I have seen her many times for a variety of foot problems and have never been disappointed. She is the most knowledgeable, professional, and skilled speciality doctor that I know. She has the "mojo" to heal!
About Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407820152
Education & Certifications
- Provena St Mary's Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutstein works at
Dr. Rutstein has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.