Overview of Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM

Dr. Jessica Rutstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Rutstein works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.