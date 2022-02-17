Dr. Jessica Sanchez, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Sanchez, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jessica Sanchez, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care at Ibis10100 Northlake Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33412 Directions (561) 710-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanchez?
Everyone was very pleasant making sure I was comfortable and at ease. Dr Sanchez was very knowledgeable and did the procedure with very little pain and discomfort.
About Dr. Jessica Sanchez, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1720454788
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanchez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.