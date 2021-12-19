See All General Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (8)
Map Pin Small Santa Cruz, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD

Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Santillano works at Surgical Associates Monterey in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Wyndmoor, PA and Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santillano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Associates of Monterey Bay
    1668 Dominican Way, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 464-9962
  2. 2
    Chestnut Hill Surgical Assocs
    8200 Flourtown Ave Ste 2, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 836-5120
  3. 3
    Watsonville Community Hospital
    75 Nielson St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 464-9962

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Ventral Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 19, 2021
    Dr. Jessica Santillano is wonderful surgeon very caring and the most intelligent professional I ever met. Dr. Santillano has always been there for me in time of need and I have been cared for in a way that makes me feel protected and save. Dr, Santillano is not only brilliant surgeon but also a great human and I so grateful to have Dr. Santillano as my doctor.
    Dec 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD
    About Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033359211
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Temple U/Temple U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School

