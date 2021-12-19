Overview of Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD

Dr. Jessica Santillano, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.



Dr. Santillano works at Surgical Associates Monterey in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Wyndmoor, PA and Watsonville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.