Overview

Dr. Jessica Saucier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Saucier works at ROCKWALL DERMATOLOGY in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.