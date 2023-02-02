See All Oncologists in Wyandotte, MI
Dr. Jessica Schering, MD

Oncology
4.9 (79)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jessica Schering, MD

Dr. Jessica Schering, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

Dr. Schering works at HENRY FORD WYANDOTTE HOSPITAL in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schering's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
    2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 246-6000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Brownstown
    19675 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 734-5322
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Purpura

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    She's a great doctor & caring person. She listens to you.
    Anonymous — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Jessica Schering, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255644654
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Schering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Schering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schering.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

