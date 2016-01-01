Dr. Jessica Scholl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Scholl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Scholl, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Scholl works at
Locations
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
2
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 East 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Scholl, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1821222993
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholl has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Intrauterine Growth Restriction and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scholl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
