Dr. Jessica Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Schultz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Electra Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.
Sandia Neurology Group PA1515 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 723-7000
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- United Regional Health Care System
- Wilbarger General Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best Neurologist anywhere with world class credentials. I did look at her negative reviews and had a good laugh since they were clearly left by her competitor. There is a naughty guy in town that does that kind of thing. He posted a few on the other neurologist's as well.
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schultz speaks American Sign Language.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
