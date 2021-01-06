Overview of Dr. Jessica Schultz, MD

Dr. Jessica Schultz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Electra Memorial Hospital, United Regional Health Care System and Wilbarger General Hospital.



Dr. Schultz works at Neurology Center Of Wichita Falls in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.