Dr. Jessica Bautista-Seares, MD
Dr. Jessica Bautista-Seares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ.
- 1 35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 7B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-2400
- Ocean University Medical Center
Dr. Jessica Seares has been my Doctor for 20 years. She is in practice with her Husband, who is outstanding. What an excellent Doctor she is. Highly recommended. You will not find a more caring practice!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1053587998
