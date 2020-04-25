See All Psychiatrists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Coral Springs, FL
Overview of Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD

Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Dr. Shabo works at Mindpath Health in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shabo's Office Locations

    Linda Berlin Psy. D.& Psychological Associates, P.A.
    1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 227-2700
    7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 407, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 792-3938
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2020
    First time I met Dr Shabo I wasn't a fan. But glad I went back. Sometimes we have to check our own attitude towards things. I've come to see Dr Shabo now for over a year. I can say I get the feeling that she's extremely concerned with her patients. I don't say that lightly either as I believe our healthcare system is like a giant factory line. It's not the Dr's fault. With that said, I don't expect much out of these healthcare professionals, that's why I'm very surprised with the level of actual care Dr Shabo has. It's a brutal system and Dr Shabo has kept her humanity and couple that with her professional skills as a psychiatrist and I wouldn't go anywhere else.
    Robert — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275869612
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

