Dr. Shabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD
Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.

Dr. Shabo's Office Locations
Linda Berlin Psy. D.& Psychological Associates, P.A.1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-2700
7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 407, Boca Raton, FL 33433
Directions
(919) 792-3938
Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time I met Dr Shabo I wasn’t a fan. But glad I went back. Sometimes we have to check our own attitude towards things. I’ve come to see Dr Shabo now for over a year. I can say I get the feeling that she’s extremely concerned with her patients. I don’t say that lightly either as I believe our healthcare system is like a giant factory line. It’s not the Dr’s fault. With that said, I don’t expect much out of these healthcare professionals, that’s why I’m very surprised with the level of actual care Dr Shabo has. It’s a brutal system and Dr Shabo has kept her humanity and couple that with her professional skills as a psychiatrist and I wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Jessica Shabo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1275869612

