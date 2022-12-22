Dr. Jessica Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jessica Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
North Richland Hills Endoscopy Center7640 NE Loop 820 Ste 96, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (469) 713-5052
Digestive Health Assocs of Texas PA1600 Central Dr Ste 310, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is very easy to talk to about health concerns. She is very knowledgeable and explains things well. I really like her friendly and professional manner. My husband and I have been to her for colonoscopies and have been very pleased with her. I would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jessica Shah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1396955233
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
