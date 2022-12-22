Overview

Dr. Jessica Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Shah works at North Texas Endoscopy Centers in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.