Dr. Jessica Shank, MD

Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jessica Shank, MD

Dr. Jessica Shank, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. 

Dr. Shank works at Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 404, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 867-4223
  2. 2
    Tulane Cancer Center Clinic
    150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-6300
  3. 3
    Tulane Women's Services
    4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 510, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Endocervical Curettage
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Endocervical Curettage

Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jessica Shank, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982767810
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Shank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shank accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shank has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

