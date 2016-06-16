Dr. Jessica Shank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Shank, MD
Dr. Jessica Shank, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA.
Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 404, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-4223
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-6300
Tulane Women's Services4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 510, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-8130
- Tulane Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She saved my life. Dr. Shank always took as much time as was needed to explain my illness and the plan to make me healthy. Her plan took me from quite ill (fairly advanced cancer) to healthy in five months. Not a miracle worker but super sharp and determined. There was no hesitation in applying her attack. The treatment was not pleasant but she did whatever was needed to keep me comfortable mentally, spiritually and physically. Thank you Dr. Shank.
- Oncology
- English
- 1982767810
Dr. Shank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shank accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
