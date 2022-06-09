Overview of Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD

Dr. Jessica Shellock, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Shellock works at Texas Back Institute - Frisco in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.