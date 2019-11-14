Dr. Jessica Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Shen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Shen, MD
Dr. Jessica Shen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen's Office Locations
Feldman ENT Group6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 652-8847
Feldman Ent. Group PC5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1535, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 652-3751
Feldman Oringher Otolaryngology1145 19th St NW Ste 402, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 466-7747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shen is kind and compassionate. She fully explains the treatment protocol and makes time for questions. I highly recommend Dr. Shen.
About Dr. Jessica Shen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1306044086
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
