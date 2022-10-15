Dr. Jessica Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Short, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Short, MD
Dr. Jessica Short, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR.
Dr. Short works at
Dr. Short's Office Locations
Washington Rgnl Intrnl Md Asscs688 E Millsap Rd Ste 100, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-3070
Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Washington Regional3276 N NORTHHILLS BLVD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-2110Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Washington Regional Rheumatology3 E Appleby Rd Ste 301, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Short is by far one of the best doctors my mother with RA has ever seen. She is extremely knowledgeable, caring and persistent in finding solutions to complicated problems associated with RA treatment. We couldn’t be happier with her as a physician.
About Dr. Jessica Short, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1386868545
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Short has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Short accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Short has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Short has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Short on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Short. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Short.
