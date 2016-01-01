Dr. Jessica Shuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Shuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Shuman, MD
Dr. Jessica Shuman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Dr. Shuman works at
Dr. Shuman's Office Locations
-
1
Mnpg Dept of Med Endocrinology1850 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (203) 263-7529
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuman?
About Dr. Jessica Shuman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1811146020
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuman works at
Dr. Shuman has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.