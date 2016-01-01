Overview of Dr. Jessica N Sosa-Stanley, MD

Dr. Jessica N Sosa-Stanley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sosa-Stanley works at Carilion Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology - Riverside in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Rocky Mount, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.