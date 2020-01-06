See All Neurologists in Minneapolis, MN
Neurology
Overview of Dr. Jessica Stulc, MD

Dr. Jessica Stulc, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Stulc works at Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stulc's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology
    4225 Golden Valley Rd, Minneapolis, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 302-4067

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center
  • North Memorial Health
  • River's Edge Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2020
    ME — Jan 06, 2020
    About Dr. Jessica Stulc, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225271646
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Stulc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stulc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stulc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stulc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stulc works at Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Stulc’s profile.

    Dr. Stulc has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stulc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stulc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stulc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stulc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stulc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

