Dr. Jessica Templer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Templer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Templer, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessica Templer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Templer works at
Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-4360
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Templer?
She takes a lot of time to listen and learn about symptoms. Treats me like individual and is genuine.
About Dr. Jessica Templer, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1629399571
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Templer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Templer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Templer works at
Dr. Templer has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Templer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Templer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Templer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Templer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Templer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.