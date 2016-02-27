Dr. Jessica Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Thomas, MD
Dr. Jessica Thomas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Franklin, TN.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Williamson Medical Center4321 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 435-5000
Tennessee Neurology Specialists, Murfreesboro, TN1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 410, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 396-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is patient, kind and really cares. Explains everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Jessica Thomas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1790909257
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.