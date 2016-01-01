Overview of Dr. Jessica Titus, MD

Dr. Jessica Titus, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Titus works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.