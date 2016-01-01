Dr. Jessica Titus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Titus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Titus, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Titus, MD
Dr. Jessica Titus, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Titus' Office Locations
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessica Titus, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Titus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Titus has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Titus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
