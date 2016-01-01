See All Pediatricians in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Jessica Tomaszewski, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessica Tomaszewski, MD

Dr. Jessica Tomaszewski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Tomaszewski works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tomaszewski's Office Locations

    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Pneumonia
Sinus Tachycardia
Dehydration
Pneumonia
Sinus Tachycardia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Swine Flu
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Jessica Tomaszewski, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1366615924
    Education & Certifications

    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessica Tomaszewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomaszewski works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Tomaszewski’s profile.

    Dr. Tomaszewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

