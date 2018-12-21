Dr. Jessica Vaught, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaught is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Vaught, MD
Dr. Jessica Vaught, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Orlando Physicians Network Inc.21 Columbia St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5560
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This was by far the best hospital experience we’ve ever had. Dr Vaught, team and all hospital staff was just simply amazing. Kindness, compassion, time spent, and the best bedside manner goes a long way in this day and age. I live 1200 miles away and accompanied my daughter for her surgery and I know that I would travel this far again for myself or any other family member if needed. Outstanding (and I am a nurse myself) - top notch facility
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Vaught has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaught accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaught has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaught has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaught on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaught. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaught.
