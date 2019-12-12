Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallaert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD
Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from Dartmouth Geisel School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Wallaert's Office Locations
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Integrated Orthopaedics3 Alumni Dr Ste 301, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 775-7405
Exeter Hospital5 Alumni Dr, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 778-7311
Hospital Affiliations
- Exeter Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- York Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wallaert has been perfect, excellent care, excellent surgeon, she really saved me and I am very grateful. Recommend her to everyone!
About Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- White River Junction Veterans Affairs Medical Center | Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth Geisel School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallaert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallaert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallaert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallaert has seen patients for Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallaert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallaert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallaert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallaert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallaert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.