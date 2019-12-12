Overview of Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD

Dr. Jessica Wallaert, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They graduated from Dartmouth Geisel School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Wallaert works at SECTION OF GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE in Lebanon, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.