Dr. Wallenmeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Wallenmeyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessica Wallenmeyer, MD
Dr. Jessica Wallenmeyer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK.
Dr. Wallenmeyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wallenmeyer's Office Locations
-
1
Last Known Location2109 N KELLY AVE, Edmond, OK 73003 Directions (405) 513-8880
-
2
Blue Fish Pediatrics23960 Katy Fwy Ste 150, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 347-0080
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallenmeyer?
My two children have seen Dr. Wallenmeyer for the past year and we have been so happy with her as our pediatrician in Oklahoma and will very much miss her when she relocates to TX! She is incredibly knowledgeable, not pushy with parenting choices, and very caring and attentive to her patients. We will miss her very much!
About Dr. Jessica Wallenmeyer, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1992095640
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallenmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallenmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallenmeyer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallenmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallenmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallenmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallenmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.