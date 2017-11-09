Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessica Walsh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessica Walsh, DO
Dr. Jessica Walsh, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh's Office Locations
Plymouth Medical Group139 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5900
Plymouth Pediatric Associates148 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Where to begin, Dr.Walsh is extremely committed to her patients, she spends so much time on each visit with is going over every detail of the visit and gives the best advice on how to be healthier moving forward. She is kind, loving, very bright, thorough, and has a great bedside manner, speaks at your level. My comfort level with this doctor is 100% each visit and she makes our life more manageable by giving us her expert medical advice. always a great experience
About Dr. Jessica Walsh, DO
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1861601189
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.