See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (22)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD

Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine.

Dr. Weiser-McCarthy works at Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
Dr. Ramesh Gowda, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Virzi, MD
Dr. Peter Virzi, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sirish Dharmapuri, MD
Dr. Sirish Dharmapuri, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Weiser-McCarthy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD
    116 E 63rd St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 288-5880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy?

Dec 13, 2020
Incredible Dr! Thorough and concise, knowledgeable, and caring. Worth every cent! Her attention to detail is second to none, she is a blessing and although I moved to CA, I look forward to making an appointment upon my return. You would be well served to schedule a visit pronto! Your health will benefit!
R Schneider — Dec 13, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weiser-McCarthy to family and friends

Dr. Weiser-McCarthy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD.

About Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861589939
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Weiser-McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weiser-McCarthy works at Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiser-McCarthy’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiser-McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiser-McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jessica Weiser-McCarthy, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.