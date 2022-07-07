See All Plastic Surgeons in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Jessica West, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jessica West, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Ann Arbor, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jessica West, DO

Dr. Jessica West, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
4.1 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. West's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2260 S Huron Pkwy, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 572-6264
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. West?

Jul 07, 2022
I am grateful I found Dr. West and her amazing staff. The level of care and concern displayed by Dr West and all of her staff is above and beyond what I have found at other practices. I would highly recommend Dr West and her wonderful staff.
LH — Jul 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jessica West, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessica West, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. West to family and friends

Dr. West's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. West

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessica West, DO.

About Dr. Jessica West, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1386908978
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • General Cosmetic Surgery
Fellowship
Residency
  • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Residency
Medical Education
  • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jessica West, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. West has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jessica West, DO?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.