Dr. Jessica Wilden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jessica Wilden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Wilden's Office Locations
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 626-0356
WK Tri-State Neurosurgery2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 320, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 212-8176
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Office of Group Benefits
- PPO Plus
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Wilden for eight years. I would, and do, recommend her Wholeheartedly and without reservation. At my first appointment, Dr Wilden spent at least 45 minutes with me explaining my options (DBS, awake/asleep, continue meds and decide later). She exuded confidence, but not in a way that pressured you to take a particular option. Dr Wilden is a brilliant physician and she also cares about her patients after the procedure is over. In addition, she is supported by an exceptional office staff.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1962565127
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Wilden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilden has seen patients for Neurostimulation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilden.
