Overview of Dr. Jessica Wilden, MD

Dr. Jessica Wilden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Wilden works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation and Deep Brain Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.