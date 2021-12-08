Dr. Jessica Wilson-Chan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson-Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessica Wilson-Chan, DO
Dr. Jessica Wilson-Chan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Hillsborough Medical Asscoiates7519 PAULA DR, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 884-1478Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Physical Medicine Center14522 UNIVERSITY POINT PL, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 978-0020Monday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had the same Dr for 15 yrs. when she passed away I was in total shock! Who could I ever get to replace her? Took me a whole year and many Doctors until I found Dr Jess. I couldn’t believe I finally found the “one”. She made me feel so comfortable and explains everything and I never feel rushed. I just love her! Hard to find a Dr like her that takes so much time with you. I know if she’s with another patient and a few minutes later to see me... so what! When she walks in that door... she is there to answer all your questions and never makes you feel she has anything more important than you. Hard to find that!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1306153606
Dr. Wilson-Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson-Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson-Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson-Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson-Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson-Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson-Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.