Dr. Jessica Ybanez-Morano, MD
Dr. Jessica Ybanez-Morano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glen Dale, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Reynolds Memorial Hospital.
Reynolds Memorial Hospital800 Wheeling Ave, Glen Dale, WV 26038 Directions (304) 843-1100
Select Specialty Hospital-canton1320 Mercy Dr NW, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 576-0500
Trinity Medical Center East380 Summit Ave, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 346-2014Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Mercy Medical Center
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had my first ever visit with Dr. Morano today. Her staff and her were very friendly and efficient. My yearly check was fast and painless. I was in and out in no time. I look forward to working with her more in the future.
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Ybanez-Morano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ybanez-Morano accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ybanez-Morano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ybanez-Morano has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ybanez-Morano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ybanez-Morano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ybanez-Morano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ybanez-Morano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ybanez-Morano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.