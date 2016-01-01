Dr. Bexley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessie Bexley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jessie Bexley, MD is a Chiropractor in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13330 Usf Laurel Dr Fl 3, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jessie Bexley, MD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1245738731
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bexley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bexley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bexley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bexley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bexley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.