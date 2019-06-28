See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (224)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Cheung works at NYU Trinity Center in New York, NY with other offices in Willowbrook, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Trinity Center
    530 1st Ave Ste 9C, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7751
  2. 2
    Jessie Cheung MB Dermatology & Laser Center
    545 Plainfield Rd Ste B, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 224 ratings
    Patient Ratings (224)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (32)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Jessie Cheung, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760598759
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung speaks Cantonese, French, Mandarin and Spanish.

    224 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

