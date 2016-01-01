Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD
Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dinome works at
Dr. Dinome's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Torresdale10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinome?
About Dr. Jessie Dinome, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1134149677
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- St Vincents Hospital
- Med University SC
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinome accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinome works at
Dr. Dinome speaks Spanish.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.