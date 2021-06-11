Dr. Jessie George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jessie George, MD
Dr. Jessie George, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. George's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 467-0011
-
2
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas5236 W University Dr Ste 4200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-9590
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Whenever I see Dr George I feel I have her full attention and she hears everything I say. The hospital was going to send me to a nursing home. Dr George talked them into giving me a room and building me up so I could go home. She is the greatest!!
About Dr. Jessie George, MD
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1922021179
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.