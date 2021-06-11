Overview of Dr. Jessie George, MD

Dr. Jessie George, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. George works at Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.