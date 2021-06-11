See All Nephrologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Jessie George, MD

Nephrology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jessie George, MD

Dr. Jessie George, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. George works at Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 600, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 467-0011
  2. 2
    Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas
    5236 W University Dr Ste 4200, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 544-9590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Whenever I see Dr George I feel I have her full attention and she hears everything I say. The hospital was going to send me to a nursing home. Dr George talked them into giving me a room and building me up so I could go home. She is the greatest!!
    Michael Jacques — Jun 11, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jessie George, MD
    About Dr. Jessie George, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922021179
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessie George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. George has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

