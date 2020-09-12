See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD

Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Marrs works at Swedish South Lake Union Primary Care in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jessica Kam, DO
Dr. Jessica Kam, DO
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Kristen Pomeroy, DO
Dr. Kristen Pomeroy, DO
4.7 (13)
View Profile
Kathryn Conkling, ARNP
Kathryn Conkling, ARNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Marrs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish South Lake Union Primary Care
    510 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6060
  2. 2
    Swedish Medical Center-first Hill
    747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 386-6211
  3. 3
    Pacific Gynecology Specialists
    1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 965-1700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Prolapse
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Uterine Prolapse
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marrs?

    Sep 12, 2020
    Dr. Marrs is top notch, the best and I trust her with my life. She is the best doctor I have had for care. She is truly special and has a gift, she is compassionate, genuine, listens and cares. She is smart, educated and knows what she is doing.
    — Sep 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marrs to family and friends

    Dr. Marrs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marrs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD.

    About Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588773378
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marrs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrs works at Swedish South Lake Union Primary Care in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Marrs’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.