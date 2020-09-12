Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD
Overview of Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD
Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Marrs' Office Locations
Swedish South Lake Union Primary Care510 Boren Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions (206) 386-6060
Swedish Medical Center-first Hill747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 386-6211
Pacific Gynecology Specialists1101 Madison St Ste 1500, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 965-1700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marrs is top notch, the best and I trust her with my life. She is the best doctor I have had for care. She is truly special and has a gift, she is compassionate, genuine, listens and cares. She is smart, educated and knows what she is doing.
About Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marrs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.