Overview of Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD

Dr. Jessie Marrs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Marrs works at Swedish South Lake Union Primary Care in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.