Overview of Dr. Jessie Wilson, MD

Dr. Jessie Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.



Dr. Wilson works at AnMed Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Anderson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.