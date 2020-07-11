Overview of Dr. Jessika Kissling, MD

Dr. Jessika Kissling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kissling works at Penn State Obstetrics and Gynecology in Reading, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.