Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 394-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was forced to switch endocrinologists due to insurance no longer covering. My first ADC doctor was moving, but I had one appointment, and she recommended Dr. Lu. I AM so GLAD THAT SHE DID. Dr. Lu has been amazing. I love that during our appointments, when I bring up issues, she has ideas but encourages me to have input in my treatment. I feel respected, and am so grateful to have a doctor who values autonomy. She is thorough when she looks at dexcom and helps recognize and solve problematic high or low patterns. ALSO - ADC has a 24-hr nurse line which is so helpful. My pharmacy did not receive electronic prescriptions that were sent, so the nurse sent them by fax within minutes.
About Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1225363153
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals|Endocrinology, Diabetes, Thyroid Disease, Hormone Disorders, Diabetes and Metabolism, Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals, Houston, TX
- Internal Medicine, Primary Care, Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals, Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.