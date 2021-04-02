See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Lu works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 394-8400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Type 1
Hypercalcemia
Iodine Deficiency
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypogonadism
Obesity
Overweight
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Male Infertility
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Precocious Puberty
Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 02, 2021
    I was forced to switch endocrinologists due to insurance no longer covering. My first ADC doctor was moving, but I had one appointment, and she recommended Dr. Lu. I AM so GLAD THAT SHE DID. Dr. Lu has been amazing. I love that during our appointments, when I bring up issues, she has ideas but encourages me to have input in my treatment. I feel respected, and am so grateful to have a doctor who values autonomy. She is thorough when she looks at dexcom and helps recognize and solve problematic high or low patterns. ALSO - ADC has a 24-hr nurse line which is so helpful. My pharmacy did not receive electronic prescriptions that were sent, so the nurse sent them by fax within minutes.
    Clarissa Grayson — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225363153
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Endocrinology, Diabetes, Thyroid Disease, Hormone Disorders, Diabetes and Metabolism, Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals, Houston, TX
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine, Primary Care, Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals, Houston, TX
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesslyn Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

    Dr. Lu has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lu speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

