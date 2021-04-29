Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lighthall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.
ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Directions (717) 833-6641Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Dr.Lighthall is my number 1! She does an amazing job every time. Everyone in the office is friendly, outgoing and cheerful.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- University of Minnesota Hospitals and Clinics, Minneapolis, Minn
- Oregon Health Sciences University School of Medicine, Portland, Ore
- Oregon Health Sciences University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
