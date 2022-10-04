Dr. Jesu Jacob, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesu Jacob, DO
Overview of Dr. Jesu Jacob, DO
Dr. Jesu Jacob, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Plainview Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
-
1
Jacob Center for Advanced Orthopaedics239 E Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 670-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jacob Center for Advanced Orthopaedics66 Harned Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 670-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Quality Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob?
Dr.Jacob and staff have always been kind and considerate in answering any of my questions. I am very pleased with the office in Commack.
About Dr. Jesu Jacob, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1194990895
Education & Certifications
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacob speaks Malayalam.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.