Overview of Dr. Jesua Law, DO

Dr. Jesua Law, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Medical Center,Tulsa, Ok and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.



Dr. Law works at Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.