Dr. Jesua Law, DO
Dr. Jesua Law, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Medical Center,Tulsa, Ok and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Stanislaus Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Clinic609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-3224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Good bedside manners. Surgery and recovery went very well! Because he does the anterior hip replacement surgery or "SUPERPATH" hip replacement, recovery was very quick. I was up and moving the very same day!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Joint Implant Surgeons, New Albany, OH
- Valley Orthopedic Surgery
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center,Tulsa, Ok
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Law speaks Spanish.
Dr. Law has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.