Dr. Jesus Alvarez-Perez, MD
Dr. Jesus Alvarez-Perez, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, High Risk Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0186
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Thanks to his professionalism, I felt confident at all times even being a patient of lupus. extraordinary treatment on the part of all the medical personnel.
About Dr. Jesus Alvarez-Perez, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1003009473
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
