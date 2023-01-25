Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baeza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD
Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.
Dr. Baeza's Office Locations
Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - El Paso11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 505-7617
Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - Horizon13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste A, Horizon City, TX 79928 Directions (915) 900-8777
Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - Horizon10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 229-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
El Dr. Baeza es un excelente médico se nota q ama su profesión explica todo muy detalladamente, es muy respetuoso y muy atento, al igual q sus asistentes, excelentes personas, altamente recomendado! Y si le doy 5 Estrellas con toda la seguridad!??????????
About Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1750616462
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baeza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baeza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baeza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baeza has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baeza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Baeza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baeza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baeza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baeza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.