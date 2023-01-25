Overview of Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD

Dr. Jesus Baeza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Baeza works at Eastside Women's Healthcare Center - El Paso in El Paso, TX with other offices in Horizon City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Miscarriages along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.