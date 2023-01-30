Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdeja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Tennessee Oncology250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2548
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely knowledgeable but could improve bedside manner. He seems a bit annoyed when pressing for information. Having said that, he is a great doctor and I do trust putting my life in his hands,.
About Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD
- Hematology
- English
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of California San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
Dr. Berdeja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berdeja accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berdeja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berdeja has seen patients for Myeloma, Pancytopenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berdeja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdeja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdeja.
