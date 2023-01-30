See All Hematologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD

Hematology
3.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD

Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Berdeja works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Pancytopenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Berdeja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Oncology
    250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2548

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myeloma
Pancytopenia
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)
Myeloma
Pancytopenia
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berdeja?

    Jan 30, 2023
    Extremely knowledgeable but could improve bedside manner. He seems a bit annoyed when pressing for information. Having said that, he is a great doctor and I do trust putting my life in his hands,.
    Steve — Jan 30, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berdeja to family and friends

    Dr. Berdeja's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berdeja

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD.

    About Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902842412
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berdeja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berdeja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berdeja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berdeja works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Berdeja’s profile.

    Dr. Berdeja has seen patients for Myeloma, Pancytopenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berdeja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berdeja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berdeja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berdeja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berdeja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.