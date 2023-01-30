Overview of Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD

Dr. Jesus Berdeja, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Berdeja works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Pancytopenia and HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.