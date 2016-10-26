Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD
Dr. Jesus Garcia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-7357
Best Surgeon ever. Also a really nice guy with good bedside manner. My tummy tuck and medial thigh lift exceeded my expectations. I have minimal scarring. I cannot express my happiness enough!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
