Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD
Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Hernandez was wonderful. At my initial consultation regarding my EMG testing he was very thorough. He explained the procedures clearly and made sure I understood what to expect. The procedure although not completely painless, was less painful than I expected. In fact quite tolerable! Dr. Hernandez was professional and courteous. His bedside manner was super. I will definitely recommend him to my family and friends.
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Hernandez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez Jr.
