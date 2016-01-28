See All Neurologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD

Neurology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD

Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez Jr works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-1880
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jesus Hernandez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hernandez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hernandez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hernandez Jr works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez Jr’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

