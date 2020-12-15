Overview of Dr. Jesus Jimenez, MD

Dr. Jesus Jimenez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.



Dr. Jimenez works at Baptist Health General & Vascular Surgery in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.