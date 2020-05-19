Overview

Dr. Jesus Lorites, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE / SUPERIOR SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, Hialeah Hospital, Keralty Hospital Miami, Larkin Community Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Lorites works at Florida Healthcare Plans Endocrinology in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.